Fort Smith Police Arrest Man In Connection With Deadly Shooting

Saturday (Feb. 17) night, just after 10 p.m., Fort Smith police confirmed they arrested a third suspect in connection with a deadly shooting from earlier in the week.

Christopher Walker, 34, was arrested at the Garrison Avenue Pointe Market and Cafe on a warrant for felon in possession of a handgun.

Police have been searching for Walker, considered armed and dangerous, since Thursday (Feb.15) night in connection with the shooting death of Ethan Meagley.

Meagley died from a gunshot wound to his chest.

The shooting happened at River Valley Inn & Suites, 5103 Towson Ave.

Police said they believe there was some type of altercation between Walker, two other men, and Meagley in the parking lot that lead to the shooting.

Noah Bell and Charles Rose are the other men also arrested in connection with the shooting, but Walker was not arrested with the others at the time.

Police believe Walker was the shooter in Meagley's death.