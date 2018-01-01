Sunday snow day: Snow sweeps through Portland metro area

Snow swept through the Portland metro area on Sunday.

Many people woke up to snow falling and, in plenty of places, sticking to the ground.

For most people in lower elevations, it was a "slushy" snow, with temperatures right around freezing.

The weather event started as rain overnight, before transitioning into snow early Sunday morning.

Viewers from communities across the region sent photos to FOX 12 showing snow in their areas, including Aloha, Hillsboro, Beaverton, Camas and Salem.

For low lying areas, the snow was not expected to stay long, with temperatures rising into the low 40s by early Sunday afternoon.

In areas above 500 to 1,000 feet, snow showers were expected to taper off by the evening, according to FOX 12 meteorologists. The National Weather Service reported 1 inch to 3 inches was expected above 500 feet.

The last measurable snowfall in Portland was Dec. 24, 2017, according to the National Weather Service.

Monday is expected to be mostly cold and dry, with temperatures taking a dramatic drop into the high teens overnight into Tuesday.

A light wintry mix is in the forecast for Wednesday night and Thursday morning, with temperatures eventually expected to warm up into the mid-40s with rain showers by next weekend.