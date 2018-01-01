17-year-old arrested after threatening to blow up Alamance County school

It's a warning that students might not want to take for granted.

Alamance County Sheriff Terry Johnson has already made an example out of a 17-year-old student.

Deputies arrested a Clover Garden Charter School student after making threats towards his school to blow it up.

"Things like this that may come back and really happen and we just can't turn out back on it," Johnson said.

The student allegedly threatened to blow up the school and was arrested on Feb. 5.

However, it wasn't until Feb. 12, the day the teen bonded out, that put him in even more trouble.

According to Sheriff Johnson, the student threatened to blow up the school again.

"Getting out of jail, [he] just walked out the door and made that statement, I think the judge is going to look at it pretty serious," Johnson said.

Now the student is at the Alamance County Jail as he waits what could be serious charges.

"We not going to take any chances," Johnson said. "You make a threat, you're going to be charged".

The 17-year-old is expected to appear in front of a judge and is currently being held on a $40,000 bond.