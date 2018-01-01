wx_icon Huntsville 60°

Man found guilty of 5 misdemeanors after incident that led Virginia Beach police to shoot and kill his dog

On Friday, Theodore Schlossman was found guilty of five misdemeanors and his Felony charge of Possession of Controlle...

Posted: Feb. 18, 2018 12:47 PM
Updated: Feb. 18, 2018 1:28 PM

On Friday, Theodore Schlossman was found guilty of five misdemeanors and his Felony charge of Possession of Controlled Substance was certified to Grand Jury.

According to Virginia Beach officials, Schlossman was found guilty of Fleeing from Law Enforcement, DWI: 1st Offense, Obstruct/Resist: Threat/Force, Refuse Breath Test 1 Offense and Safety Belt Violation.

The incident began when Virginia Beach Police stopped Theodore Stephen Schlossman on Tuesday, September 5, 2017, in the 900 block of Norfolk Avenue around 9 p.m.

When police attempted to arrest Schlossman for DWI, he began to resist and released his dog from his vehicle.

According to Virginia Beach Police, the dog became aggressive towards the officer, forcing the officer to fire his weapon, shooting and killing the dog.

