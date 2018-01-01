Couple recreates Honeymoon in Mobile for their 69th wedding anniversary

An East Alabama couple is retracing its steps, and celebrating 69 years of marriage in the Port City. Friday night, Lamar and Mary Nelle Dill along with their two children arrived at the Battle House Hotel.

FOX10 News spoke with the couple on what it takes to make a marriage last a lifetime.

"When I saw her I knew my heart jumped out of my chest," Lamar said.

It was love at first sight for the Dill's.

"I had a friend who wanted me to meet a cousin of hers. I don't like blind dates. I said I don't want anything to do with a blind date. So she brought him by anyway and introduced him to me and I liked what I saw so he asked me for a date and that was it. That was it. We met like in August. We were engaged in December and married in April so that was the right time, in the right moment and the right man," Mary Nelle said.

Lamar, 92, and his bride of nearly 69 years, Mary Nelle, 95, returned to Mobile this weekend to celebrate their anniversary at the Battle House Hotel, the same hotel they shared their honeymoon in 1949.

"Didn't think we would ever make it to this age. Didn't think we'd live this long," Mary Nelle said.

They reminisced on their younger days when they committed to love and cherish each other in sickness and in health, inside the First Presbyterian Church in Anniston, Alabama.

"What happened to that girl? Why can't I look like that now? That 17in waist has really expanded." Mary Nelle laughingly said.

The couple says the journey since then has had its ups and downs, with highlights being the birth of their two children and then grandchildren, but times weren't always easy.

"You just can't stay mad all the time, you know, but you're two different people and you're not going to see things eye-to-eye but we work it out and we do good, especially for 69 years," Lamar said.

The key to living a long and happy life they say is a whole lot of love.

"Just try to live every day the best you can and whatever God sends, take it and be gracious and happy that He's given you this much," Mary Nelle said.

"She said it all. She's been very good to me. Made me a good wife and I hope I've been a good husband," Lamar said.

"He has," Mary Nelle agreed.

When they found out the couple was back to recreate their honeymoon, the Battle House Hotel even upgraded their room to the presidential suite.