Fugitive leads police to seize drugs, stolen guns and thousands in cash

The arrest of a man Thursday led Metro Police to two other suspects, as well as cash, drugs and stolen guns.

East Precinct undercover detectives located convicted felon and fugitive Cedric Doss, 25, at a car wash on Doverside Drive. He was taken into custody on felony community corrections violations warrants.

Police searched Doss' car and found 12 oxycodone pills, one Xanax bar and more than $1,400 in cash.

While drafting a narcotics-related search warrant for Doss' residence on Oakview Drive, they saw 27-year-old Keaire Kirkendoll, who lives at the home, and 34-year-old Gary McCree enter and come out with a large red bag.

The pair drove off and were later stopped on Brick Church Pike near Bellshire Drive. A police dog smelled narcotics inside the vehicle, and officers retrieved the red bag from the trunk.

That bag contained more than 3 pounds of marijuana, a baggy with seven prescription pain pills, two handguns (both of which were stolen) and $9,450 cash.

In a subsequent search of the Oakview Drive house, police found two loaded guns, a small amount of marijuana and $641 cash.

McCree, of Gallatin, is charged with gun possession during the commission of a felony, felony drug possession with intent to sell and being a fugitive from justice for drug violations in Michigan.

McCree is in jail in lieu of $326,000 bond.

Kirkendoll is charged with gun possession during the commission of a felony and felony drug possession with intent to sell. She is being held in lieu of $76,000 bond.

Doss is charged with three probation violations. Police say he is facing additional felony charges.