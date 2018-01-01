Officials identify man killed in avalanche

A Utah man died near the Jackson Hole Mountain Resort Saturday after triggering an avalanche in Rock Springs, a sidecountry area south of the ski area.

The 30-year-old man, identified as Alexander Marra of Orem, became caught in Rock Springs Canyon, according to Teton County Wyoming Search and Rescue. The call for help came around 11:30 a.m. and Jackson Hole Mountain Resort ski patrol responded.

Marra was with one ski partner who was not injured, according to officials.

The Bridger-Teton Avalanche Center reports the avalanche hazard in the area was rated "considerable."

"The increasing snow load will also raise the likelihood of triggering large to very large persistent deep slab avalanches," the advisory read. "Safe travel will demand a conservative approach to terrain management."

Jackson Hole Mountain Resort officials said the avalanche was at least 2 feet deep at the crown and the skier was partially buried "with obvious signs of trauma." He was pronounced dead at the scene.

"We are saddened to report this fatality, and the staff at Jackson Hole Mountain Resort join me in expressing our deepest sympathies to the family and friends of the victim," President Jerry Blann said in a news release.