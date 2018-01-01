Lawmaker wants young drivers to learn how to handle traffic stops during training

Getting pulled over for speeding can be a nerve-wrecking experience for people on both sides of the door.

One Michigan lawmaker is working to make teaching drivers how to handle a traffic stop a mandatory requirement to get a license.

"It's long overdue," one driver said.

It's a popular idea given the potential danger for both the officer and the driver.

"If nobody tells them what to do then they don't know when a police officer comes up to the window and asks 'what's going on?' They need to learn how to speak to them," another driver said.

"Both parties are nervous and so with both people being nervous you understand that it's very important that everybody is relaxed. It's important that the officer lets the driver know that 'hey, you know everything is cool. I just want to ask you a few questions. Can I see your ID,'" another driver said.

Under the proposed measure the Secretary of State and the Michigan State Police will develop the program.

The class will teach students appropriate etiquette during a traffic stop like where to pull over, where to keep their hands and how to safely hand information to an officer.

The measure also outlines rules for how officers should handle themselves during a stop.

Proponents of the bill said it's legislation we can all live with.

"They need to trust the police and know that they're there to help them," one driver said.