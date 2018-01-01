Early Morning Magnitude-2.9 Earthquake Rattles Central Los Angeles

A magnitude-2.9 earthquake jolted central Los Angeles about 2:16 a.m. Saturday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

Scroll for more content...

The small quake was described by USGS as being centered in Silver Lake; GPS coordinates showed the epicenter to be in the Echo Park neighborhood, near the southern end of the 2 Freeway.

The temblor in the densely populated area prompted immediate reactions on social media, even before USGS had posted its usual alert about the quake.

"In Eagle Rock/HP, that was an insane jolt," one person wrote on KTLA's Facebook page.

"Felt like a weird big boom in Eagle Rock. Quick but enough to feel rattled!" another tweeted.

Others described it as short but strong.

Light-to-weak shaking was felt from Santa Monica to well east into the San Gabriel Valley, according to the USGS' "Did You Feel It?" reporting.

The quake was at a depth of about 6 kilometers, or about 3.7 miles.

It comes hours after several very large quakes shook southern Mexico on Friday afternoon and evening.