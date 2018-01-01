Elkhorn middle school student accused of making terroristic threats

A local teenager got placed under arrest twice this week. He's accused by law enforcement of making terroristic threats.

The arrests prompted the principal of Elkhorn Valley View Middle School to send out e-mails to parents.

"Is everything okay? That's the first thing that went through my mind," said Liz Lustgraaf, an Elkhorn parent who received one of those e-mails.

Lustgraaf doesn't get a lot of e-mails from the middle school her two daughters go to. She took notice of this one.

"They don't over-utilize the e-mail system, so I knew when I got an e-mail it was important enough to catch my attention."

In this case, the message was about a 13-year-old boy at the middle school. Douglas County Sheriff's investigators say he made threats about a school shooting online. He was arrested for the first time this week on Wednesday, which was the same day of the shooting in Florida. He was arrested for a second time this week on Thursday.

"Knowing what happened in Florida, it really hits home a little harder," said Lustgraaf.

Elkhorn Public Schools says it has cooperated with local law enforcement throughout this investigation.

"We want to take every possible threat seriously," said Wayne Hudson, a captain with the Douglas County Sheriff's Office.

Hudson told FOX 42 News Friday that's what the sheriff's office did in this case. Now, he has a warning for anyone who's thinking about being a copycat.

"Nothing is secret once you put it out there on social media. It lasts forever, so once you send something and you put it out there, you should know that millions of people may see it."

As for Lustgraaf, she tells us she's happy with how quickly school and law enforcement acted on this. After it happened, she talked to her daughters about it.

"I told them about the importance of really speaking up if you see something or hear something."

The sheriff's office told FOX 42 News the parents of the 13-year-old are not facing any kind of disciplinary action. Right now, the investigation has been centered around the student.