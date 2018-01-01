Magnitude 7.2 earthquake jolts southeastern Mexico

A magnitude 7.2 earthquake struck southeastern Mexico on Friday night, with the epicenter in the state of Oaxaca, the US Geological Survey reported.

Scroll for more content...

An earthquake alert was issued in Mexico City, about 348 kilometers (216 miles) away from the center of the earthquake. Buildings were evacuated there, CNN's Leyla Santiago said, and video showed people streaming out of buildings and into the streets.

Emergency authorities in the State of Oaxaca reported "only material damage and no loss of human life" during the earthquake.

The USGS initially reported a magnitude of 7.5 but revised it downward. Later Friday, a magnitude 5.8 aftershock hit Oaxaca, the USGS tweeted.

Mexican President Enrique Pe-a Nieto tweeted that the earthquake was northeast of Pinotepa Nacional, in Oaxaca, and that "protocols have been activated."

Two deadly earthquakes struck Mexico in September.

A magnitude-8.1 earthquake struck off the southern coast on September 8, killing at least 90. On September 19, a magnitude 7.1 earthquake hit Mexico City, killing at least 216 people.