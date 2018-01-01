Baldwin County school bus surrounded by police after student's gun comment

Baldwin County schools superintendent Eddie Tyler said a "flippant remark" by a student on a school bus Friday morning led to "needless panic and chaos" as the bus was stopped and then surrounded by police cars in Daphne.

"This morning a student made flippant comments on a Daphne bus about bringing guns to school, another student heard it and called 911 from the bus," Tyler wrote in a statement published on Facebook. "The bus was soon surrounded by law enforcement. There was needless panic and chaos."

Tyler said it is important for adults as well as children to keep all communication channels "clear of idle talk and hearsay."

He wrote, "Please stress to your child NOT to talk about guns, bringing guns to school or any of the sort, and if they see something or hear something, to not converse about it but to say something immediately to a teacher, administrator or school resource officer."

He added, "Law enforcement and I have ZERO tolerance for ANYONE setting off panic or chaos with idle chatter and talk."

Tyler went on to write, "Parents, I need your help to sit down with your child and have this discussion to reinforce the urgency – not to talk for the sake of talking about guns or bringing guns to school – and if your child sees something or hears something, to say something. This only works if there is not idle talk and chatter."