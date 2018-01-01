Hawaii lawmakers looking at new ways to ensure campus safety

It's a plan you never want to put into action: a gunman on campus.

Hawaii schools have a plan and some lawmakers want more.

A proposal moving forward in the Senate would require the Department of Education to make sure each classroom has an interior lock on its door by the beginning of next year, as well as an intercom throughout the campus by the year 2020.

"We wanted to ensure that the safety of our children is the dominant factor in this bill. It's unfortunate that it has to coincide with a tragedy that happened in Florida, but this amplifies our need to be sure that we have our processes in place, so that going forward there are no questions," Senator Brickwood Galuteria said.

The Department of Education says while it supports the intent of the bill, expenses could be an issue.

"We have over 16,000 classrooms, so the cost of including a certain lock that they want could cost millions of dollars for us to achieve the goal that's currently in that bill." Donalyn Dela Cruz, Department of Education spokeswoman said.

All Hawaii public schools are required to do five emergency drills, including lock down in the case of an active shooter exercise.

"They really try to create a scenario in which the law enforcement officers can do what they need to do. Our teachers, our staff and our students also go straight into lock down." Dela Cruz said.

Although social media can be a quick way to get information out, DOE says parents also need to rely on the school for instructions.

"Having parents or individuals rush onto campus would not be allowed. Police officers would create a perimeter around the campus." Dela Cruz said.

Luckily, the state has never had a school shooting.

A report from the DOE shows for the 2016-2017 school year, there were 21 incidents in which a firearm was brought to school. A majority of those cases occurred in middle schools.

A threat posted on Facebook Wednesday, indicating a student threatening to "shoot up" Waianae High School, proves the need for schools to stay prepared.

"The administrators immediately called police. They did not see the post but they immediately called police and as parents were dropping off their kids they were checking with the parents and checking with the kids before they entered campus." Dela Cruz said.