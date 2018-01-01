Security guard at CREC school faces sex assault charges

Hartford police have arrested a man who was a security guard at a CREC school on sexual assault charges.

Leonardo Badillo-Perez, who was employed by the U.S. Security company, was arrested on Thursday, charged with two counts of second-degree sexual assault and fourth-degree sexual assault.

On Dec. 18, police said they received a complaint of a sexual assault that happened at the Greater Hartford Academy of the Arts.

Investigators learned that Badillo-Perez was allegedly "engaging in sexual acts while at school" with a student.

Badillo-Perez was a security guard at the Greater Hartford Academy of the Arts.

Police said he turned himself in to authorities on Thursday.

He was held on a $200,000 bond. According to court documents, he's expected to appear in court next month.

In a statement, Superintendent of CREC Magnet Schools Tim Sullivan said "An allegation was made of an inappropriate relationship between a student and a contracted employee who works in one of our schools. We notified DCF and the Police Department immediately. The individual was immediately relieved of his duties and is not allowed in any CREC schools or programs. CREC is fully cooperating with authorities. We continue to put safety first, and are doing everything in our power to keep our students safe."

Badillo-Perez was taken off the contract with the company in December when he was first accused.