Florida vice mayor slams 'absurd' Trump visit

Mark Bogen, the vice mayor of Florida's Broward County, said Friday that President Donald Trump's expected visit with the victims of the Parkland school shooting is "absolutely absurd."

Scroll for more content...

"Him coming here is absolutely absurd, and he's a hypocrite," Bogen said of the President in an interview Friday with CNN's Fredricka Whitfield. "How can you come here and talk about how horrible it is when you support these laws?"

Bogen argued that Trump is a hypocrite because he supports the purchasing of assault weapons, "and then comes down here and wants to act as though this is horrible, and this shouldn't happen, but goes back to Washington and supports it."

"It is hypocrisy, it is absolute hypocrisy," Bogen said.

Trump announced on Twitter Friday morning that he'll be leaving for Florida later to "meet with some of the bravest people on earth -- but people whose lives have been totally shattered."