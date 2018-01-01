wx_icon Huntsville 52°

wx_icon Florence 50°

wx_icon Fayetteville 48°

wx_icon Decatur 50°

wx_icon Scottsboro 63°

Clear
Flood Warning Wx Alerts

Trump administration recommends steep tariffs on steel and aluminum

Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross has recommended that President Trump impose steep tariffs on foreign steel and aluminu...

Posted: Feb. 16, 2018 11:24 AM
Updated: Feb. 16, 2018 12:51 PM

Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross has recommended that President Trump impose steep tariffs on foreign steel and aluminum.

Scroll for more content...

For steel, Ross is recommending an across-the-board tariff of 24% on imports from all countries, and tariffs of at least 53% on imports from 12 countries in particular, including China and Russia.

For aluminum, Ross is recommending a tariff of 7.7% on imports from all countries, and a tariff of 23.6% on imports from five specific aluminum exporters, including China and Russia.

Stocks of steel and aluminum companies soared. U.S. Steel and AK Steel spiked 10%, while Alcoa rallied 3% and Century Aluminum climbed 7%.

Article Comments

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events