Trump administration recommends steep tariffs on steel and aluminum

Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross has recommended that President Trump impose steep tariffs on foreign steel and aluminum.

Scroll for more content...

For steel, Ross is recommending an across-the-board tariff of 24% on imports from all countries, and tariffs of at least 53% on imports from 12 countries in particular, including China and Russia.

For aluminum, Ross is recommending a tariff of 7.7% on imports from all countries, and a tariff of 23.6% on imports from five specific aluminum exporters, including China and Russia.

Stocks of steel and aluminum companies soared. U.S. Steel and AK Steel spiked 10%, while Alcoa rallied 3% and Century Aluminum climbed 7%.