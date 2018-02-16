'Security threat' closes all schools in Nutley, NJ

All schools in Nutley are closed Friday due to a "security threat," authorities said.

The district made the announcement shortly after midnight when administrators became aware of a security threat.

The Nutley Police Department said it is actively investigating a video posted to the social media platform Instagram. The video posted included threatening song lyrics from the Foster the People song, "Pumped Up Kicks" which talked about kids outrunning bullets and guns.

Preliminary investigation reveals there did not appear to be an active threat to any of the schools.

The district administration announced they decided to use one of their two remaining emergency days and close the Nutley Public School district for students, staff and personnel.

Dr. Julie Glazer, superintendent of the Nutley school district, said in a Facebook post that the safety and security of the district's students and staff are a top priority, which led them to the decision to close the schools.

"Tonight, the district administration became aware of a security threat. The police are actively investigating. As it gets later in the evening, we have decided to err on the side of safety and close schools tomorrow, February 16, 2018.

We will use one of our two remaining emergency days and close the Nutley Public School district, for all students, staff and personnel. All evening events at our schools for Friday, February 16 will be canceled, as well.

Schools will reopen, after winter break, on Monday, February 26 for students and teachers and the district offices will reopen on Tuesday, February 20.

As both the Superintendent of the Nutley Public Schools and as a parent, and because of the nature of the world in which we live, there was no other decision to be made. Please rest assured that the safety and security of all our students and staff in the Nutley Public Schools remains our first priority."

Events for all seven schools were also cancelled for the day.

Schools will reopen after winter break on Feb. 26 for students and teachers.

The decision to close schools was made in light of the recent school shooting in Florida that killed 17 people. Nikolas Cruz, 19, opened fire at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Wednesday afternoon, killing and injuring students and staff members.