Fans in a tizzy for a Jennifer Aniston-Brad Pitt reunion

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt's marriage broke up back in 2005, but that hasn't stopped fans from wishing they would get back together.

With Thursday's announcement that Aniston and her second husband, actor Justin Theroux, have separated, hope apparently springs eternal that she might reunite with Pitt.

Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux announce they've separated

Aniston and Pitt had one of the most famous breakups in Hollywood history, and he went on to a relationship with his "Mr. and Mrs. Smith" costar Angelina Jolie.

Jolie filed for divorce from Pitt in 2016 after two years of marriage and more than a decade as a couple. They are the parents of six children.

When news broke that Aniston had split with Theroux, whom she married in 2015, let's just say the internet ran with it.

"Somewhere, Jennifer Aniston is crafting her "Hey, let's grab coffee and catch up" text to Brad Pitt," Entertainment Weekly's Madeline Hill tweeted.

We're not saying it could never happen, but keep in mind that so far fans haven't even been able to get Aniston to commit to reuniting with the cast of "Friends."