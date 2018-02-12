See Amy Schumer's wedding photos

wx_icon Huntsville 66°

Posted: Feb. 16, 2018 9:28 AM
Updated: Feb. 16, 2018 11:06 AM

In case you didn't get an invite to Amy Schumer's secret wedding, she's got you covered.

The comedic actress shared a few photos from her wedding to chef Chris Fischer in a private ceremony Tuesday in Malibu, California.

A few famous friends were in attendance, including BFF Jennifer Lawrence.

Actor Jake Gyllenhaal was also there and posed in a group photo with the groom.

Schumer and Fischer had only recently gone public with their relationship after dating a few months.

Amy Schumer confirms new beau

The star did want to make one thing clear about her quickie nuptials, however.

"No I am not pregnant," she posted in a note on Instagram. "And no gifts but thank you for asking. Instead please consider s (sic) donation to everytown for gun safety," referring to a nonprofit that advocates gun control.

Schumer posts images from her wedding on social media

And no, she says she's not pregnant

