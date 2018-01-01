Feds arrest two Bronx men in bomb-making case

Two men, including a former teacher at a Harlem school, were arrested Thursday, accused of building bombs in the Bronx, a federal criminal complaint says.

Christian and Tyler Toro are charged with manufacturing a destructive device and the distribution of explosive materials to a minor.

Authorities found bomb-making materials, including metal spheres and chemicals to make the explosive material thermite, after executing a search warrant on the Toros' apartment.

Developing story - more to come