2 students sustain chemical burns after unknown liquid thrown on them

Two students were transported to the hospital for treatment after an unknown liquid was thrown on them at Sumner High School Thursday, police said.

According to officials, around 9:55 a.m. a 16-year-old student threw the solution on the students, ages 14 and 16, at the school, which is located in the 4200 block of Cottage Avenue.

Police say the students were located inside the library.

Both victims sustained facial chemical burns and were listed in serious, stable condition at the hospital.

The Juvenile Unit will be handling the investigation.