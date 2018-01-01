wx_icon Huntsville 73°

Police apologize for controversial Valentine's Day tweet

Asheville police are apologizing for a tweet they say "inappropriately called attention to the issues of sexual assau...

Posted: Feb. 15, 2018 4:03 PM
Updated: Feb. 15, 2018 5:11 PM

Asheville police are apologizing for a tweet they say "inappropriately called attention to the issues of sexual assault and domestic violence."

The Valentine's Day tweet posted on Asheville Police Department's (APD) Twitter showed a woman's picture with the caption, "Restraining order? You can't restrain love."

The tweet was later removed.

On Thursday, APD tweeted an apology, saying in part, "We recognize that this type of humor is unacceptable as it can validate an abuser and make the healing process for a survivor more difficult."

An APD spokesperson said the person who made the tweet has been restricted from the department's social media pages.

