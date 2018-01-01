wx_icon Huntsville 74°

wx_icon Florence 77°

wx_icon Fayetteville 72°

wx_icon Decatur 74°

wx_icon Scottsboro 72°

Clear
Flood Warning Wx Alerts

Workers injured in blast at UPS Freight

An explosion at UPS Freight on the west end of Rock Island left three employees injured and significant damage to pro...

Posted: Feb. 15, 2018 3:41 PM
Updated: Feb. 15, 2018 3:42 PM

An explosion at UPS Freight on the west end of Rock Island left three employees injured and significant damage to property.

Scroll for more content...

The blast came from inside a semi-trailer where fork lifts were stored at the 31st Street site, just south of Andalusia Road, according to Fire Marshal Greg Marty.

Aftermath of explosion at UPS Freight in Rock Island, 2-15-18, WQAD Photo

It happened Thursday, February 15th when workers turned the ignition on one of the lifts while starting their day around 5 a.m., Marty said. It's believed that there was a leaky propane tank in one of the fork lifts, which ignited a spark.

Three employees were injured in the blast; two were treated at the scene and one was transported to a hospital, Marty said. Significant damage was done to the semi as well as the building as cinder blocks and glass were blown out.

Crews remained on scene until about 7 a.m.

Article Comments

Most Popular Stories

Community Events