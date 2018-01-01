Couple facing deportation granted a stay

On Wednesday afternoon, it was learned that a Farmington couple facing deportation was granted a stay.

Scroll for more content...

The governor joined the fight on Wednesday, urging homeland security to stop the deportation of the couple.

Zhe Long Huang and his wife Xiang Jin Li, better known as Tony and Kris Huang, were ordered by Immigration Customs Enforcement officials to be deported to China on Friday, despite paying taxes and living in the U.S. for the past 20 years.

The couple owns Deco Nails, a popular salon in Simsbury.

They would leave behind two sons, ages 5 and 15.

Gov. Dannel Malloy said he asked the Department of Homeland Security to grant the couple a stay.

He wrote to the DHS to request the stay earlier in the week.

He and lawmakers said the couple would face significant dangers in China because of their faith and Korean ethnicity.

A vigil has been planned for the couple on Wednesday evening. That's slated to start around 5 p.m. in Avon.

The community has been rallying behind the couple over the past few weeks.

A petition was started to keep them in the United States.