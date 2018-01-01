wx_icon Huntsville 73°

wx_icon Florence 76°

wx_icon Fayetteville 73°

wx_icon Decatur 74°

wx_icon Scottsboro 70°

Clear
Flood Warning Wx Alerts

Kansas congressional candidate faces criticism for 'AR-15 giveaway'

As our nation debates the proper response to yet another mass shooting, a Kansas congressional candidate is getting a...

Posted: Feb. 15, 2018 1:31 PM
Updated: Feb. 15, 2018 2:15 PM

As our nation debates the proper response to yet another mass shooting, a Kansas congressional candidate is getting a lot of negative attention online.

Scroll for more content...

Republican Tyler Tannahill launched an "AR-15 giveaway" on his Facebook page the day before the shooting in Florida that left 17 people dead.

However, Tannahill's post has not been taken down following the shooting.

The man running for the seat held by retiring Republican Lynn Jenkins describes himself as an "avid sportsman."

The post has been shared more than 400 times and has gotten hundreds of negative comments.

Article Comments

Most Popular Stories

Community Events