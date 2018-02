Scroll for more content...

(CNN) -- Steve Bannon told the House Intelligence Committee that he had been instructed by the White House to invoke executive privilege on behalf of President Donald Trump, declining to answer a wide array of key questions pertinent to the Russia investigation and prompting lawmakers to consider holding him in contempt. GOP Rep. Mike Conaway and Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff said the only questions Bannon would answer were 25 authorized by the White House. The President's former chief strategist answered "no" to all of them, they said. The committee is weighing whether to hold him in contempt. Conaway said he hasn't spoken to House Speaker Paul Ryan yet, but will meet with him about the next steps.