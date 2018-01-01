High school siblings look to make wrestling sports history

Two siblings from Conifer are setting out to make Colorado high school sports history this weekend at the Pepsi Center.

"I'm hoping to win it all," Sophomore standout wrestler Zander Condit said.

But he isn't going into the state wrestling championships alone.

"My sister's coming with me," he said.

His sister - and Conifer freshman - Cayden Condit, is also a wrestler.

"A lot of guys don't expect a girl to win, so it kind of surprises them when I do beat them," she said.

She's beat them so much, she's on the way to a 33-12 record this year. Now, she's headed to the state championship tournament alongside her brother.

"I'm just like any other wrestler. I'm here to win it," she said.

"She's just another wrestler. She just goes out and competes like anyone else would, if not harder," Conifer wrestling coach Trenton Watson said.

Denver7 reporter Jason Gruenauer asked Zander to describe his sister in one word. "Amazing," he said.

Making it to the state tournament is already a dream come true for Cayden. But if she and her brother win, it would make Colorado history.

"They've had brothers and sisters make it but they've never placed (or won). And I think there's a good chance that could change this year," their coach said.

And if that happens, not only would two new names go up on the championship wall in the Conifer wrestling gym, but Cayden says a message would be sent.

"Just because boys dominate the sports doesn't mean girls can't either. I mean, we can do it too. They can, we can," she said.