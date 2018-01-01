Avalanche warning issued for northern Colorado mountains

Avalanche danger is high across parts of Colorado's high country Thursday, prompting a warning from the Colorado Avalanche Information Center.

The avalanche warning is in effect from 6 a.m. Thursday to 8 a.m. Friday due to recent snowfall and high winds that threaten to weaken the snowpack. Officials say that makes both natural and human-caused avalanches more likely.

Areas covered by the avalanche warning include the Front Range mountains, Never Summer mountains, Medicine Bow mountains, the Tenmile range, Gore range and areas around Vail.

Backcountry travel in those areas is not recommended.

For more information on current conditions, log on to colorado.gov/avalanche.