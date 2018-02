Scroll for more content...

(CNN) -- President Donald Trump on Thursday spoke directly to schoolchildren, teachers and families across the country in the wake of the Florida school shooting, saying the nation is "in grief." "My fellow Americans, today I speak to a nation in grief," Trump said. "Our entire nation with one heavy heart is praying for the victims and their families. To every parent, teacher and child who is hurting so badly, we are here for you, whatever you need, whatever we can do, to ease your pain. We are all joined together as one American family and your suffering is our burden also." "No child, no teacher should ever be in danger in an American school. No parent should ever have to fear for their sons and daughters when they kiss them goodbye in the morning," Trump added.