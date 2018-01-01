News
Huntsville
Decatur
Sand Mountain
Shoals
Livestream
I-Team
Redstone
Space
Tech Alabama
Traffic Tracker
Submit News
Flu Outbreak
National
Video
Weather
Radar
Map Center
Camera Network
Severe Weather
Weather Blog
WeatherCall
Storm Shelters
Weather Watchers
Weather Classroom
Sports
High School Sports
TV Shows
TV Listings
Dream Home Cooking
LawCall
Guerrilla Politics
TN Valley Pros
Medcall
WAAY to Win
Club 31 Deals
About Us
News Team
Employment
Huntsville
73°
Florence
76°
Fayetteville
73°
Decatur
74°
Scottsboro
70°
Clear
News
Huntsville
Decatur
Sand Mountain
Shoals
Livestream
I-Team
Redstone
Space
Tech Alabama
Traffic Tracker
Submit News
Flu Outbreak
National
Video
Weather
Radar
Map Center
Camera Network
Severe Weather
Weather Blog
WeatherCall
Storm Shelters
Weather Watchers
Weather Classroom
Sports
High School Sports
TV Shows
TV Listings
Dream Home Cooking
LawCall
Guerrilla Politics
TN Valley Pros
Medcall
WAAY to Win
Club 31 Deals
About Us
News Team
Employment
Flood Warning
Wx Alerts
19 of the 30 deadliest mass shootings have taken place in the last decade. What has changed on the federal level?
Nothing....
Posted: Feb. 15, 2018 10:22 AM
Updated: Feb. 15, 2018 2:00 PM
Scroll for more content...
Nothing.
Article Comments
Most Popular Stories
Videos and photos emerge after deadly school shooting
Teen tied up and beaten in Jackson County home invasion
Police investigating murder at Huntsville apartment, person of interest in custody
DeKalb County man charged with trespassing at school
Shoals officials: Stay off Tennessee River
Stories from the students at Florida school shooting
Parkland shooting is now among the 10 deadliest mass shooting in modern US history
Madison County authorities charge man with child sex abuse
NEIGHBOR REACTION: Decatur woman charged with elder abuse
No bond for Florida school shooting suspect
Community Events