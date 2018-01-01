Sheetz ranks 66th on Fortune's list of 100 Best Companies to Work For

Sheetz has once again made the list of Fortune Magazine's 100 Best Companies to Work For, the company announced Thursday.

The Altoona-based company ranks No. 66 on this year's list - an improvement of 21 places from 2017.

The list, now in its 21st year, is compiled by Fortune Magazine, with assistance from the global research and consulting firm Great Place to Work.

Companies opt to participate in a selection process, which includes an employee survey and an in-depth questionnaire regarding their programs and employee practices. Great Place to Work then evaluates each company using a unique methodology based on five dimensions, including credibility, respect, fairness, pride and camaraderie.

"This is the fourth time in five years we have been named to this very distinguished list," said Sheetz President/CEO Joe Sheetz said in a press release announcing the ranking. "That certainly would not have happened without the hard work of our employees - from those who work in our stores, to our distribution centers, Sheetz Bros. Kitchens, corporate offices, along with our truck drivers and maintenance teams.

"We strive to create a working environment where people feel valued, have the opportunity to grow, and recognize how the work they do helps our company as a whole and the customers we serve, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. We are committed to building on the investments we've made in our people for years to come."