Trump sends condolences to school shooting victims in Florida

President Donald Trump offered his prayers and condolences Thursday as a school shooting in Parkland, Florida unfolded.

The suspect in a deadly high school shooting in Parkland, Florida, is in custody, the Broward County Sheriff's Office said.

A shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Broward caused "numerous" fatalities, Broward County Public Schools Superintendent Robert Runcie said. He did not know the exact number.

Law enforcement responded to reports of a shooting at the school shortly before 3 p.m.

"My prayers and condolences to the families of the victims of the terrible Florida shooting. No child, teacher or anyone else should ever feel unsafe in an American school," Trump tweeted Thursday.

Trump also spoke to Florida Gov. Rick Scott and offered federal assistance if needed, according to the White House.

Trump was briefed on the shooting by Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen, who also spoke with Scott and other state and local officials.

On Twitter, the President said the administration is "working closely with law enforcement" in Florida.

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders also told reporters that the previously scheduled White House briefing would be canceled "in light of the tragedy."

Prior to reports of the shooting, the White House was briefing was already delayed twice from its originally scheduled time.

First lady Melania Trump also tweeted her condolences.

"My heart is heavy over the school shooting in Florida. Keeping all affected in my thoughts & prayers," she said.