Julia Louis-Dreyfus boasts about 'great results' after cancer surgery

Julia Louis-Dreyfus is giddy over "great results" after undergoing surgery related to her battle against breast cancer.

The "Veep" actress took to Twitter on Wednesday to celebrate her "great doctors" and outcome following a surgery.

She added that she is "feeling happy and ready to rock," cheekily attaching to her message a glamorous portrait of herself, which she called her "first post op photo."

Louis-Dreyfus announced her cancer diagnosis back in September and has periodically updated fans on her progress.

Hollywood has also come out in support of the actress, with well wishes on social media and during award season.

At the recent Screen Actors Guild Awards, Louis-Dreyfus picked up two wins, becoming the most decorated actor in the history of the SAG Awards, with nine wins overall.

Connie Britton and Mandy Moore accepted the award on her behalf, with Britton adding: "Julia, we're thinking of you and we love you."

Louis-Dreyfus completed chemotherapy treatment last month.

Production on the final season of "Veep" is on hold until its star returns.

The show is expected to return in 2019.