Fantasia Barrino mourns murdered nephew

Singer Fantasia Barrino is mourning the death of her 18-year-old nephew.

Tyquan Vonricco Washington was shot and killed Tuesday in front of a home in Greensboro, North Carolina, police said.

According to authorities 21-year-old David Lee White, Jr. of Greensboro was arrested in connection with the shooting.

Police said White was charged with first degree murder and is being held without bond in the Guilford County Jail.

Barrino, the Season 3 "American Idol" winner, posted about Washington's death on her official Instagram account.

"Ty Auntie is So Sorry Baby," she wrote. "RIP to my Oldest Nephew Please Pray for his Mother and my Brother @riccobarrino & his Stepdad."

Barrino is a native of High Point, North Carolina and her family was often featured on her 2010 VH1 reality series "Fantasia for Real," which ran for two seasons.

Ricco Barrino also posted a tribute to his son on Instagram in the form of a letter written to Washington.

"I wanted you to know that from the depths of my heart your daddy loves you and he always has," Barrino wrote.