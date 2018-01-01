Escaped bull storms Idaho high school before being killed by police

Burley High School was locked down for about 15 minutes on Tuesday when an enraged bull stormed the campus.

Scroll for more content...

Police shot and killed the animal, and no people were injured, the Times-News reported.

"It was a little like the Old West around town today," Sheriff Jay Heward said.

Heward said the Black Angus bull escaped from the Burley Livestock auction yard in north Burley and rampaged across town, trampling signs and charging at people.

The bull traveled around the College of Southern Idaho and Cassia Alternative High School before making its way to the high school.

"We couldn't corral it or stop it," Heward said. "So in light of public safety we ended up putting it down."

The officers followed the bull off the school grounds, and no shots were fired on the campus, he said.

The bull was shot the first time west of the high school and shot a second time and killed along the railroad tracks near Cassia Regional Technical Center, Heward said.

BHS Principal Levi Power said the school received a call from the sheriff's office at 11:20 a.m. asking them to lock down the school because the bull was on the campus.

"They told us there was a vicious, angry bull loose on the campus, and they didn't want anyone hurt," Power said.

The new school security system allowed the school's exterior doors to be locked using a phone app.

"We were able to lock down quickly," he said.

Students had just been dismissed for lunch period, but staff got the school secured and stayed near the front door to tell parents coming to the school what was going on, he said.

"We were directing people to stay away," Power said.

Heward said property damage includes some pedestal signs the bull ran over.