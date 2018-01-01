wx_icon Huntsville 60°

Newborns injured in hospital NICU, police investigating

The Madison Police Department's Special Victims Unit is investigating mysterious injuries discovered on newborns at M...

Posted: Feb. 14, 2018 2:21 PM
Updated: Feb. 14, 2018 4:10 PM

The Madison Police Department's Special Victims Unit is investigating mysterious injuries discovered on newborns at Meriter Hospital's Newborn Intensive Care Unit.

According to our sister station in Madison, Meriter Hospital officials are the ones who notified police. The hospital said in a statement it is cooperating with law enforcement.

"As the police investigation continues, we continue our own internal review and have implemented supplemental monitoring and security measures to enhance supervision in our Newborn Intensive Care Unit until the investigation is complete," the statement read in part.

Families involved in the investigation are being notified, but others who recently had a baby in Meriter's NICU are also concerned about their children's safety and want an exam.

No one has been arrested in the investigation thus far.

