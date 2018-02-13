wx_icon Huntsville 60°

wx_icon Florence 62°

wx_icon Fayetteville 57°

wx_icon Decatur 59°

wx_icon Scottsboro 59°

Clear
Shooting reported at Florida high school Full Story
Livestream View Now

Trump: 'I'm totally opposed to domestic violence'

President Donald Trump broke days of sil...

Posted: Feb. 14, 2018 2:01 PM
Updated: Feb. 14, 2018 4:11 PM

President Donald Trump broke days of silence on the matter of spousal abuse, saying on Wednesday he was opposed to all manner of domestic violence.

Scroll for more content...

"I'm totally opposed to domestic violence. And everybody here knows that," Trump said in the Oval Office. "I'm totally opposed to domestic violence of any kind. Everyone knows that. And it almost wouldn't even have to be said. So, now you hear it, but you all know."

Trump had remained silent on his views toward domestic violence as a controversy has swirled over former White House aide Rob Porter, who was accused of abusing his ex-wives.

Porter denies all the allegations against him.

Trump had repeatedly declined opportunities to speak out on the matter. Instead, he praised Porter's character and said accused abusers are owed due process.

Article Comments

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events