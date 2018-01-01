African penguins celebrate 27 years of love at Georgia Aquarium

wx_icon Huntsville 60°

Posted: Feb. 14, 2018 2:01 PM
Updated: Feb. 14, 2018 4:11 PM

It's Valentine's Day, and humans aren't the only ones participating in the lovers' holiday this year.

Meet Charlie and Lizzy from the Georgia Aquarium. The African penguin couple celebrated 27 years of love by taking a stroll through the aquarium Wednesday.

According to the Georgia Aquarium, penguins are monogamous and typically choose a pair to mate for life.African penguins are endangered and typically live 10-15 years in the wild and into their mid-late 20s in a zoo or aquarium.

For more fun facts about penguins, visit https://www.georgiaaquarium.org/animal-guide/georgia-aquarium/home/galleries/cold-water-quest/gallery-animals/african-penguin.

