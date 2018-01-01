Sheriff: Major narcotics network busted, seven arrested

Agents busting a major narcotics network in the Tri-State seized drugs and assets worth more than $1.73 million and made seven arrests, Hamilton County Sheriff Jim Neil announced Wednesday.

Agents confiscated 23 pounds of crystal methamphetamine valued at $1 million on the street - the largest seizure of crystal meth by the Sheriff's Office.

Also confiscated were:

9.3 pounds of heroin/fentanyl with a $600,000 street value;

1,100 heroin/fentanyl pills disguised as oxycodone with a $31,000 street value;

12 assorted handguns and assault weapons.

Approximately $100,000 in criminal assets.

The seven arrested distributed heroin, crystal meth and cocaine, Neil said. They would go to Los Angeles, buy narcotics from a Mexican drug cartel and ship them to addresses in Hamilton County, Butler County and Kentucky.

Arrested were:

Justin McElroy, 27, charged with Drug Possession, ORC 2925.11 Felony of the 1st degree, and Drug Trafficking, ORC 2925.03 also a Felony of the 1st degree. Transported to the Hamilton County Justice Center for arraignment.

Molly Manning, 26, charged with Drug Possession, ORC 2925.11 Felony of the 1st degree, and Drug Trafficking, ORC 2925.03 Felony of the 1st degree. Currently held in the Bourbon County Kentucky Jail, awaiting extradition.

Robert Howard, 26, charged with two counts of Drug Possession, ORC 2925.11 Felony of the 1st degree, two counts of Drug Trafficking, ORC 2925.03 Felony of the 1st degree, Weapons Under Disability, ORC 2923.13 a Felony of the 3rd degree, and a Misdemeanor Domestic Violence Warrant. Transported to the Hamilton County Justice Center for arraignment.

Jeremy Schnur, 27, charged with Drug Possession, ORC 2925.11 a Felony of the 1st degree, Drug Trafficking, ORC 2925.03 a Felony of the 1st degree, and Conspiracy, ORC 2923.01 a Felony of the 1st degree. Transported to the Hamilton County Justice Center for arraignment.

Taylor Finley, 23, charged with Drug Possession, ORC 2925.11 Felony of the 1st degree, Drug Trafficking, ORC 2925.03 Felony of the 1st degree and Conspiracy, ORC 2923.01 a Felony of the 1st degree. Transported to the Hamilton County Justice Center for arraignment.

Wesley Breen, 38, charged with 3 counts of Drug Possession, ORC 2925.11 Felonies of the 1st degree, 3 counts of Drug Trafficking, ORC 2925.03 Felonies of the 1st degree, and Weapons Under Disability, ORC 2923.12 a Felony of the 3rd degree. Transported to the Hamilton County Justice Center for arraignment.

Mario Adolfo Rosalles-Garcia, 31, charged with 2 counts of Drug Possession ORC 2925.11 Felonies of the1st degree, and 2 counts of Drug Trafficking ORC 2925.03 Felonies of the 1st degree. Transported to the Hamilton County Justice Center for arraignment.

Arrests were made by the Organized Crime Division, Cincinnati Police, Northern Kentucky Drug Strike Force, Harris County Sheriff's Office (Berry, Kentucky), and the Butler County Undercover Regional Narcotics Task Force.