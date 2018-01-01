Nashville couple shocked when Tom Hanks responds to wedding invite

A Hollywood actor gave a Nashville couple a big surprise in the mail this week.

Scroll for more content...

Kristen Jerkins and Joe Dobrin sent Tom Hanks an invitation to their upcoming wedding, including a short note hoping he would RSVP.

The actor delivered -- sort of -- with a note of his own and a picture of himself with the invitation "pondering whether he can make it to their wedding."

Sadly, Hanks had other commitments and couldn't make it.

However, he invited the couple to come to Santa Monica in June and see his latest play.

"Those of you that know me really well know that Tom Hanks is near the top of the list as my favorite human in the world," Jerkins wrote on Facebook. "So I sent him a wedding invitation and a short note with it to see if there was some way to get him to our big day."

She and her fiance, Joe, were shocked to receive the letter and photo.

It's gotten a lot of attention from their Facebook friends, too.

"Don't mind me, I'm currently over here LOSING IT!" Jerkins said.

The two are saying 'I do' on May 5.