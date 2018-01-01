Seattle Man Launches Hugs From The Heart App

William Jackson, CEO of Literacy in the Community – a Seattle-based tutoring organization, announced that his new app – Hugs From The Heart – is now available for Android phones through the Google Play Store.

The app, which uses Jackson's Universal User Variable Control Utility (UUVCU) – patent pending, allows users to send virtual hugs to friends/loved ones from the contact list on their phone.

According to Jackson, UUVCU is a method and system that allows users to vary (not limited) symbols; color, movement rate, and add text, and provides users with increased variable control over electronic communication. Hugs From The Heart is the first app developed by Jackson using this technology.

"While there are large amounts of communication over the Internet, there is little to no ability for users to vary input for fun or critical needs," says Jackson. "Users can select emojis, background colors and type text. However, a user cannot modify or vary these elements to a more personalized or specific need. The UUVCU allows users to modify communications for fun or critical needs."

Jackson hopes to expand the use of this technology in the near future, and says that the utility can also be modified/used to help veterans, senior citizens and improve child and student safety.

"I have invented a Utility that can revolutionize social media for the good, by positively engaging active vs. passive use," said Jackson.

The Hugs From The Heart app can be downloaded from the Google Play Store and will be available soon for the iphone (ios).