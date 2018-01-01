Arielle Kebbel's missing sister found

"Fifty Shades Freed" actress Arielle Kebbel announced Tuesday that her missing sister has been found.

Kebbel, who plays Gia Matteo in the new film, had requested the public's help in locating her sister, Julia, and her sister's dog, Cindy.

The actress went public with her plea on February 3, posting on social media that her sister had last been seen walking Cindy, a chocolate Labrador, the night of January 31 in the Los Angeles neighborhood of Silver Lake.

"She is 5'3 Weighs about 105 pounds. Fair skin. Bleach blonde short hair," Kebbel wrote. "She has tattoos on both fore arms. DM me/go 2 my insta for more."

The "UnReal" actress followed up two days later with an updated flyer.

She also released a statement thanking fans for their support.

"We are so grateful and touched by the incredible support we have received from everyone," Kebbel said. "We are hopeful that she is safe and will not stop looking until she is back home with us."

On Tuesday she posted on social media that her sister and Cindy had been located.

"My sis & her dog Cindy,have been found! We R asking 4 privacy at this time but my family & I are so grateful 2 everyone 4 all of the love & support," Kebbel wrote. "Thank you 2 the LAPD, KlaasKIDS, SERT Ministries and Anonymity Rescue & to every single person that helped bring Julia home."