Body-cam footage released of deadly officer-involved shooting

The Flagstaff Police Department released body-cam footage of the deadly Flagstaff officer-involved shooting last Friday night.

Flagstaff police got a call from a woman stating she had been confronted by an armed man near Coconino Drive and Walnut Street.

When officers confronted the suspect, identified as 78-year-old John Hamilton, he refused to put the weapon down. He was shot and killed.

With no outside witnesses, the body-camera footage is our first look at what happened and the moments which led to this fatal shooting.

After racing to the home near downtown Flagstaff, officers located a man matching the suspect's description. Officer's spotted the weapon immediately.

"Hey, it looks like he's holding a gun up," an officer is heard saying.

Officers then began giving Hamilton commands.

"Hey, show me your hands," one of the officers said.

They told him to not reach for the gun and to put up his hands.

After repeated demands, Hamilton, who can be seen standing behind the SUV, refused to follow orders.

"I'm gonna [sic] have to fire," the officer said. "If you bring that up [the weapon] one more time, I will shoot you."

Four minutes and 20 seconds after first telling Hamilton to drop his weapon, the two officers opened fire. He died at the scene.

No officers or other civilians were injured in the shooting and we still don't know why he showed up at the woman's home with a gun in the first place.

This officer-involved shooting is now being investigated by the Northern Arizona Officer Involved Shoot Team.