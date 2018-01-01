wx_icon Huntsville 60°

wx_icon Florence 57°

wx_icon Fayetteville 57°

wx_icon Decatur 60°

wx_icon Scottsboro 54°

Clear
Flood Warning Wx Alerts
Livestream View Now

Deputies and volunteers assemble bicycles for donation

Several deputies were working Tuesday to assemble bicycles that will be handed out to children in need.The bik...

Posted: Feb. 13, 2018 2:56 PM
Updated: Feb. 13, 2018 5:04 PM

Several deputies were working Tuesday to assemble bicycles that will be handed out to children in need.

Scroll for more content...

The bikes were donated to students in Immokalee by a group called Mission Love Seeds, which has donated hundreds of bikes in the past.

About seven deputies and a couple of citizen volunteers set up an assembly line to get the job done. As of 10:30 a.m., they still had about 80 to go!

Pinecrest Elementary School staff will identify students who need the bikes and hand them out sometime next week.

Article Comments

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events