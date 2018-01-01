Girl battling cancer wishes for a room full of hearts, social media delivers

A Henderson family whose little girl has been fighting cancer for three years is feeling the healing power of love. And it's all thanks to a social media campaign that has drawn responses from around the world.

It all began with a little girl's simple New Year's request and it ends with a touching testament to the kindness of strangers.

All any child really wants is to be loved. And Navy Bishop not only wanted to feel loved, but be surrounded by it. When asked by a relative what she wanted at the start of the new year her mother said she had a quick response,

"Navy's response was a room full of hearts," said her mother, Chelsea Bishop.

The five-year-old has battled Stage 4 Cancer for three years requiring trips to the hospital for chemotherapy and painful immunotherapy. Other family members created a video and using social media asked people to send Navy hearts.

"I didn't expect this many hearts to come in." Chelsea said. "And we are still receiving some letters and packages! And then we go and hang up some more hearts in a room."

Now the walls of the Bishop home are covered with pink hearts, red hearts and heartfelt messages for a family that's been through a heart-wrenching ordeal.

Her father, Brandon Bishop, said they have meant a lot to the entire family.

"I know the hearts helped Navy a lot," he said. "But it was very helpful for both myself and Chelsea throughout the treatment just to know there's a lot of great people out there showing love to us."

There are still boxes bursting at the seams showing Navy that like her room and her home; the world is filled with love.