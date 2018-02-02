'The Bachelor's' Bekah Martinez explains being 'missing'

Her fans are sure to be "missing" Bekah Martinez from "The Bachelor."

The contestant was let go on Monday night's episode and gave a tearful testimonial before she left.

But "Bekah M.," as she was known during this season, will probably be most remembered for something that happened off the show.

While vying for the heart of race-car driver Arie Luyendyk Jr. on season 22 of the reality series, Martinez was also on the missing-persons list in Humboldt County, California.

According to a news release from the Humboldt County Sheriff's Office, Martinez's mother said her daughter called November 12, using a friend's cell phone, and said "she was going to work on a marijuana farm and would see her in seven to eight days."

When she did not hear from her daughter, Martinez's mother filed a missing person's report on November 18.

On Monday Martinez, 22, appeared on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!"and explained what happened.

"First of all, a lot of people thought I lied to my mother saying that I was on a farm when I was actually on 'The Bachelor,' but no I had already been eliminated from the show," she said. "I just decided to go to the mountains with my friends for a couple weeks and I was there for six or seven days without phone service ... I thought I was going to have phone service and I told my mother that I would."

On about the sixth or seventh day of being away, Martinez said she had "this weird feeling" that she needed to go home.

"So I got in my car, drove to where I had service, called my parents and then yeah come to find out only 12 hours before my mother had called the Humboldt Sheriff's Department saying that I was missing," Martinez said.

She said she has friends who have a marijuana farm.

"To set the record straight, I am not a weed farmer. I'm still a nanny in L.A.," she said.