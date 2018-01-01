Eighth-Grade Softball Player Commits To Oklahoma State Univ.

She's only 13 years old and has already been recruited by Oklahoma State University. She's a star softball player - in middle school.

Elizabeth Schaefer credits her family for all their support in getting this far in her very young career.

With a pitch of around 62 miles per hour, Schaefer balances about half a dozen sports along with school, academics and life.

She attends Williams Middle School in Rockwall but doesn't play softball for the school. She plays for Texas Travelers Gold, a top softball team.

The 13-year-old recently made a verbal commitment to attend Oklahoma State University in 2022.

But first, she has to finish the eighth grade - and then high school.

Several other universities were interested in her, but in the end, she chose OSU.

"The family atmosphere and the program where are awesome. The coaches don't just talk about softball. They prepare you for after college. I could really see it as another home for me," Schaefer told KTVT-TV.

She says her long-term goal is to pitch in the Olympics.

"My ultimate goal is to win a state championship for Rockwall High School, a national championship for Oklahoma State and then, ultimately, play for Team USA and pitch in the Olympics," said Schaefer.

Her parents say, however, school is her number one priority.

"If she doesn't have the grades, she can't play sports," said her father, James Schaefer.