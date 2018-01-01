Fourth pediatric flu death in NYC confirmed

A fourth child has died of the flu in NYC, the NYC Department of Health confirmed Monday.

Elisa Murray , 5, from Brooklyn died on Saturday night and had been suffering from flu-like symptoms, according to police sources. New York City health officials said at the time they were investigating the death as a flu-related death.

The Department of Health confirmed that a fourth child has died of the flu but did not release the identity of the child or any details about the case.

"The tragic death of a child due to the flu is a reminder of the devastating effects this illness can have on people of all ages. The influenza season is far from over, and it is not too late to get the flu shot. We urge parents to protect themselves and their families by getting this potentially life-saving vaccine today," the department said.