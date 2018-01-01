wx_icon Huntsville 39°

wx_icon Florence 39°

wx_icon Fayetteville 37°

wx_icon Decatur 38°

wx_icon Scottsboro 41°

Clear
Flood Warning - Flood Advisory Wx Alerts

Fourth pediatric flu death in NYC confirmed

A fourth child has died of the flu in NYC, the NYC Department of Health confirmed Monday.Elisa Murray , 5, fro...

Posted: Feb. 12, 2018 3:11 PM
Updated: Feb. 12, 2018 8:17 PM

A fourth child has died of the flu in NYC, the NYC Department of Health confirmed Monday.

Scroll for more content...

Elisa Murray , 5, from Brooklyn died on Saturday night and had been suffering from flu-like symptoms, according to police sources. New York City health officials said at the time they were investigating the death as a flu-related death.

The Department of Health confirmed that a fourth child has died of the flu but did not release the identity of the child or any details about the case.

"The tragic death of a child due to the flu is a reminder of the devastating effects this illness can have on people of all ages. The influenza season is far from over, and it is not too late to get the flu shot. We urge parents to protect themselves and their families by getting this potentially life-saving vaccine today," the department said.

Article Comments

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events