Three Milwaukee County jail staffers charged in connection with 2016 death of Terrill Thomas

Charges have been filed against three Milwaukee County jail staffers in connection with the death of an inmate.

Jail records show all three were arrested Monday morning and are facing felony charges in Terrill Thomas' death. Thomas died in his jail cell from dehydration in April 2016.

The three charged include Major Nancy Evans, the jail's top administrator at the time of Thomas' death, Lieutenant Kashka Meadors, and Corrections Officer James Ramsey-Guy.

According to the criminal complaints, it was Meadors that ordered Ramsey-Guy to shut off water in Thomas' cell. The complaints also show Evans did not preserve surveillance footage of the incident. Thomas went seven days without water in his cell.

Back in May 2017, an inquest jury of six found probable cause for charges against seven jail staffers. The decision came after an inquest by the Milwaukee County District Attorney. The jury verdict is only a recommendation and ultimately is up to the DA whether to file charges.

All three are scheduled to appear in court Monday afternoon.

This is a developing story. Stay with CBS 58 News on air and online for the latest.