Son charged with attempted murder after parents were stabbed in Granby

A son is accused of stabbing his parents inside a home in Granby.

Christopher Rich, 40, was charged with two counts of first-degree assault and attempted murder.

Rich is being held in lieu of $500,000 bond and is scheduled to face a judge in Enfield on Tuesday.

Police said they responded to the home on Laurel Drive just after 3 a.m. on Monday.

Two victims were found inside with knife wounds. Both were transported to St. Francis Hospital in Hartford.

They were conscious at the time and reportedly in stable condition.

Rich was taken into custody outside of the home without incident.

A Channel 3 crew saw police tape up and at least two officers standing outside of the home with flashlights.

Two cruisers were also parked in front of the house.

An East Granby officer helped out by blocking off part of Laurel Drive, which is a dead end street.

A man who has lived on the street for about 20 years described the neighborhood as quiet.

"I got up to go to the bathroom around 2 [a.m.] and saw the cops rolling up and an ambulance," said Todd Breau, an eyewitness. "I thought they left. But then I got up to make a cup of coffee. And then I saw a news crew on my neighbor's lawn."

The investigation continues.

The state police central district major crime squad is helping with processing the scene.

Police said no other suspects are being sought and there is no danger to the public.